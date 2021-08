With help from family, friends, and current BSC students, about 130 Bismarck State College Students moved in today.

They are moving in at a time when Delta variant COVID cases are increasing.

We spoke with a freshman at BSC who says she’s excited but nervous about being away from family.

“I’m very thankful for that, I’m more of a hands-on learning, rather than a virtual learning,” said Alexis Sollin.

The first day of full classes is set for August 24th.