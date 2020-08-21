Bismarck State College students move in

Students are leaving the nest and moving in to Bismarck State College.

427 students are expected to live on campus this coming fall at Bismarck State College. While there are changes to dorm life, one thing that’s still the same — two students to a room.

“I mean I personally didn’t think that we would be here today because with Burleigh COVID cases rising and then Morton,” shared Fayth Hoger, student at BSC.

Prior to moving into their dorms students had to schedule a time where they would arrive as a way to social distance from others who are also moving in.

“We have moved over three days this weekend just trying to make sure that people are able to space themselves out and have that time with their family to allow those visitors to help them move in and move in safely,” explained Kaylyn Bondy, Vice President of Student Affairs.

In the case a student contracts COVID-19 or is considered a close contact, BSC has set aside dorms that they can quarantine or isolate in.

“We have wellness checks. So regular wellness check will be happening with our staff. Just making sure students are feeling well and there isn’t an urgent need of theirs. And so, of course, they would have our contact information as well to call at any time,” explained Bondy.

The college is also making changes to make social distancing possible in common areas.

“We talk about community-style bathrooms, laundry rooms, kitchens. We have those on a timed schedule so that students are passing by and avoiding each other as much as they can to be able to use them to their best ability,” explained Bondy.

In previous years, students would have one day that they would all move in that was the Sunday before classes began. BSC begins classes on Wednesday the 26th.