Bismarck State College to drop mask mandate

As Bismarck State College students prepare for graduation or summer vacation, one major change is coming to the campus.

The college is lifting its mask mandate that’s been in place since reopening last June. This comes a couple weeks after Gov. Doug Burgum allowed the state COVID emergency to expire.

The mandate will expire May 16, with masks still being encouraged.

Other guidelines such as social distancing will still remain in effect.

Jaeslai Lang, a BSC student, said, “You can never be too careful, especially when it comes to the safety of the students and everyone in the faculty, but I really want to get this mask to come off.”

The campus has several other events before the mandate expires, such as nurse pinning and graduation.