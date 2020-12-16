Bismarck State College, UMary discuss spring semester amid pandemic

As the fall semester comes to an end for colleges and universities in the state, talks about the spring semester have already begun.

Going into this semester, college students didn’t know what to expect with the ongoing pandemic.

In the fall, North Dakota was at the yellow risk level, but Bismarck State College and the University of Mary decided to begin the semester at the orange level, which is higher.

“So the semester has been really been faced with a lot of challenges. Lot of people thought we would never make it through the semester by keeping a normal experience, but we’ve maintained that normal experience for our students,” said Douglas Jensen, BSC President.

“I think because we started out a little bit more in a cautioned state, the students began to practice it early so when Burleigh County went to orange and the city went to orange the students were already well aware of that,” said Jerome Richter, Executive Vice President for the University of Mary.

As the semester comes to a close, one of the main concerns is students going home for the break — but BSC officials say they don’t expect that to be an issue.

“90 plus percent of our students go home every night. 90 percent of our students will go home tonight. They will go home for the holidays. They’re already managing that,” said Jensen.

But at the University Mary, it’s a little bit different.

“Yes, we’re concerned about that, but at the same time the international students — most of them aren’t going home here for Christmas breaks, they’re sticking around. But the Minnesota kids, and the Iowa and the South Dakota and Nebraska and Wyoming, they’re most likely going home. But they’re in the same boat as we are,” said Richter.

Although the break is just beginning, officials are already thinking about the next semester and both schools are highly encouraging students to get tested for COVID-19.

“If you have symptoms, do not come back to campus. Talk to a doctor, get tested, take care of this before you come back,” said Richter.

Even with the recent progress being made, both schools will be returning to class at the high-risk level.

“Our multi-step layers of mitigation is not that any one of those is a good thing. It’s all of those together collectively that has really created the results which has allowed us to keep the campus open to serve our students and our community,” said Jensen.

Bismarck State College currently has a zero percent positivity rate for cases on campus.

At the University of Mary, they have never seen above a 1 percent positivity rate.