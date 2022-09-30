BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck State College’s official fall enrollment jumped to 6.3% this semester.

According to school officials, this was the largest increase in enrollment across North Dakota.

The college added 24 programs this year, thanks to feedback from the college’s Business and Industry Leadership Teams.

Officials say this is not only a benefit for the college and its students but also to the North Dakota workforce.

“Workforce is coming to us indicating that they have a need in A or B and what we are doing is crafting program and educational opportunities around that need so we can develop and train the next workforce for our community,” said Karen Erickson, Dean of Enrollment Management.

The school’s enrollment grew by 222 students from the fall of 2021 to 3,771 this semester.

That ranks third behind UND in Grand Forks and NDSU in Fargo.