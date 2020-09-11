Bismarck State College’s first lady creates care packages for students stuck in quarantine

The first lady of Bismarck State College is giving students in quarantine a little pick-me-up.

Karen Jensen heard about students who are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 or were informed that they were close contacts.

That’s when she came up with the idea to create these care packages to go along with meals delivered to their rooms.

Each one comes with four homemade Rice Krispies treats and a handwritten card.

“It’s important to us to be involved and for the students and the community to realize that we’re here for a long run and we want to be involved, and I want to be visible on campus,” explained Jensen.

Jensen is the wife of the new president at BSC, Douglas Jensen, who took over the position in July.