Bismarck State introducing 2 year Industrial Automation program

Local News

by: Maiya Fleck

Posted: / Updated:

This fall, Bismarck State College is introducing a new two-year associate’s degree in Industrial Automation.

The program will prepare students to work in environments with automation using mechanical skills and electronics. They will learn to build, fix, repair, install, create and operate automated machines.

“Hands-on learners, that sort of thing, people that like to do things, this is a very good direction in a high demand field,” Todd Seibel, the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence Department Chair.

This two-year program can be used toward the four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Automation Management.

Enrollment for the bachelor’s program will open for applications starting Spring 2022.

BSC is offering a $500 tuition waiver for this program for students enrolled in 12 credits or more

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories