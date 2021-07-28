Bismarck State introducing 2 year Industrial Automation program

This fall, Bismarck State College is introducing a new two-year associate’s degree in Industrial Automation.

The program will prepare students to work in environments with automation using mechanical skills and electronics. They will learn to build, fix, repair, install, create and operate automated machines.

“Hands-on learners, that sort of thing, people that like to do things, this is a very good direction in a high demand field,” Todd Seibel, the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence Department Chair.

This two-year program can be used toward the four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Automation Management.

Enrollment for the bachelor’s program will open for applications starting Spring 2022.

BSC is offering a $500 tuition waiver for this program for students enrolled in 12 credits or more