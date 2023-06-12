BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Public Works department is more than halfway through it street sweeping plan for Bismarck so far this year.
Officials say, as of June 12, they are in Area 5 of their comprehensive program to clean the city streets. Three more areas are in the plan to be worked before they are done with the job.
The city has a few guidelines to pass along to residents and businesses as crews sweep local streets:
- Keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in your area.
- Do not rake sand or debris from your boulevard into the street.
- Do not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street.
- Grass clippings plug the storm water system.
- Keep grass clippings out of the gutter line and street.
And the city also warns people to stay away from crews while they are working:
- Street sweeping operations can be dangerous.
- Stones and other flying debris could be hazardous.
- Parents are advised to keep children away from all street sweeping operations.
- Motorists should drive with caution when passing street sweepers.
- Visibility may be restricted in sweeping areas due to dusty conditions.
Below is the guide Bismarck crews are following as they work on the streets:
|DATES
|AREA
|LOCATION
|June 12-15
|5
|Century Ave to Interstate 94. State Street to West City Limits.
|June 15-23
|6
|Interstate 94 to Divide Ave. East City Limits to West City Limits.
|Undetermined
|7
|Main Ave to Bismarck Exp. East City Limits to West City Limits.
|Undetermined
|8
|North City Limits to Century Ave. East City Limits to State Street.
|Finished Areas:
|Completed May 12
|1
|North City Limits to Century Ave. State Street to West City Limits.
|Completed May 26
|2
|Bismarck Exp to South City Limits. East City Limits to West City Limits.
|Completed June 2
|3
|Divide Ave to Boulevard Ave and Highland Acres Area. East City Limits to West City Limits.
|Completed June 12
|4
|Boulevard Ave to Main Ave. East City Limits to West City Limits.