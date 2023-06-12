BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Public Works department is more than halfway through it street sweeping plan for Bismarck so far this year.

Officials say, as of June 12, they are in Area 5 of their comprehensive program to clean the city streets. Three more areas are in the plan to be worked before they are done with the job.

The city has a few guidelines to pass along to residents and businesses as crews sweep local streets:

Keep vehicles and trailers off the street until sweepers are done in your area.

Do not rake sand or debris from your boulevard into the street.

Do not to rake or blow leaves or grass into the street.

Grass clippings plug the storm water system.

Keep grass clippings out of the gutter line and street.

And the city also warns people to stay away from crews while they are working:

Street sweeping operations can be dangerous.

Stones and other flying debris could be hazardous.

Parents are advised to keep children away from all street sweeping operations.

Motorists should drive with caution when passing street sweepers.

Visibility may be restricted in sweeping areas due to dusty conditions.

Below is the guide Bismarck crews are following as they work on the streets: