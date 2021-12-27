Bismarck street crews working 24/7 to plow major roads and side streets

City of Bismarck snow removal crews are working around the clock to plow all streets and roads in the city.

According to city officials, crews had to re-plow the emergency routes and major arterial streets due to additional snow fall and blowing and drifting snow conditions Sunday and into Monday.

Crews began moving into residential areas around noon on Monday.

The city asks residents to help make the snow removal process quicker by doing the following:

Move vehicles off streets to aid in snow removal operations.

When shoveling or plowing sidewalks and driveways, don’t push the snow into the street. Depositing snow from driveways and sidewalks into the street is prohibited by Bismarck city ordinance 10-03-04 and creates a traffic hazard by leaving windrows or piles of snow in travel lanes. The fine or penalty for violating the ordinance is up to $1,500 and up to 30 days in jail.

Clear snow around mailboxes. It is the property owner's responsibility to clear snow around their mailbox. If it is a cluster box, it is the responsibility of those residents to clear the snow from around the cluster box.

Clear snow around fire hydrants. The city is asking residents to help clear snow from around the hydrants. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that firefighters can find and access the fire hydrant when we need it most. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant.

Clear snow around dumpsters. It is the property owner's responsibility to clear snow around dumpsters. In order to ensure that the waste is emptied during the winter months, the snow must be removed in front and around the container. The container must be moved a minimum of 7 feet from where it is setting in order to be emptied. The waste collection crew must be able to maneuver the container in order to hook it up to the truck.

Meanwhile, the Bismarck Street Department says it will be removing snow in the Bismarck downtown “No-Parking – Street Cleaning” areas December 29-30, 2021, from 12:01 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. Vehicles parked on these streets during the restricted dates and times will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Here’s the snow removal schedule:

Wednesday, December 29 at 12:01 a.m.: North – South streets and alleys in the downtown signed areas.