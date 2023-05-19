BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One lucky North Dakota student could be having his art on the Google homepage.

According to a news release from Bismarck Public Schools, Cooper Monson, a third grader at Rita Murphy Elementary, is one of the 55 U.S. State and Territory Winners of the Doodle for Google competition.

This year’s prompt is “I am grateful for…” and Cooper’s Doodle, “Gone Fishing,” was chosen from thousands of entries, and students at his school helped celebrate with a surprise assembly.

To help the favorites succeed, everyone can vote for their favorite Doodle from the state and territory winners. Voting is open until May 25 online and the public gets to determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group). The finalists will be announced in late May, and one of them will have their Doodle on the Google homepage for a day.

The National Winner will get to take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will get a $50,000 tech package for the school, improvement of a computer lab, or technology program.

You can view all the state winners and vote online here.