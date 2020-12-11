Bismarck student creates 200 Christmas cards to give out during the holidays

One Bismarck middle schooler is looking to spread some holiday cheer.

Over at Horizon Middle School, 11-year-old Nevaeh Rode, along with her friends, created 200 Christmas cards through a school project as a way to put a smile on some students’ faces.

“They can sometimes be down so you gotta lift their spirits and make them happy and so I decided I should probably do that,” said Rode.

“The art of giving back is lost sometimes in our society and these girls took that to heart really, really, really solidly,” Andrea Weikum, her sixth grade English teacher at Horizon Middle School.

With the initial goal of 50 cards, Rode reached out to the BPS Foundation Development Director and that’s when she realized she would need some help.

“She said that there was 200 kids so I decided to get 200 kids or 200 cards to make. I realized I needed some of my friends and I got quite a few of my friends to come and help out,” explained Rode.

For two weeks straight, Rode gathered a group of about 10 friends sat down and created Christmas cards some with drawings and some with inspirational quotes she found.

“They did it all on their own. I did nothing except for laugh with them and made them clean up their mess at the end,” explained Weikum.

“It just makes me feel really good that I could do something for people and that my friends could come and help me do stuff,” shared Rode.

The plan is to distribute the 200 cards over the next few weeks before the holiday break.

The cards will be distributed to kids part of the Students in Transition program.