BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck 12-year-old from St. Mary’s Academy has been named the recipient of the inaugural Larks Kid of the Year Award after helping homeless people in the Bismarck-Mandan community.

Eva Brooke will receive a $1,000 scholarship into her existing 529 College Savings account at the Bank of North Dakota from the MDU Resources Group and the Bismarck Larks on Tuesday.

The inaugural Larks Kid of the Year presented by MDU Resources Group recognized nine outstanding kids throughout the year, ages 12 and under, who were doing extraordinary things in school, sports, extracurricular activities, or in the community.

“The Larks are so proud to name Eva the first ever Kid of the Year presented by MDU Resources Grou,” said John Bollinger, Larks owner, and CEO. “Every kid was so deserving but Eva’s story is the epitome of what using fun to make a difference is all about.”

With the help of her mom, Eva has been handing out gift bags to homeless people that she sees while they drive from the Bis-Man area.

What started with filling giant ziplock bags with helpful items has turned into a dedicated and intentional way to give back to the community.

Eva has different bags for the summer and winter seasons, and every bag also includes $5.

The winter bag includes socks, a hat, gloves, tissues, hand warmers, toothpaste and toothbrush, deodorant, wet wipes, hum, and food such as granola bars and crackers.

The summer bag includes similar items minus the warm clothing and includes sunscreen and water instead.

“Every time I give one out, it always feels really good, because you always see the smiles on their face,” Brooke said. “You can just see how happy that makes them.”

The bags go beyond just the material items, they are an encouraging wish to the people receiving them.

There is a handwritten note inside with words of encouragement and “God bless you.”

“I love to help people,” said Brooke. “Whenever I can do anything to help, it just makes me feel good.”

“Our tag line at MDU Resources Group is Building a Strong America and we believe that begins with building strong communities by supporting programs like the Kid of the Month Program,” said Cory Fong, director of communications and public affairs for MDU Resources Group. “We are so proud of Eva along with the other outstanding kids and young adults contributing to our community and making it a better place to live.”

Brooke has dreams of making a career out of helping the homeless. She calls it the “Homeless Hotel.”

Adults can live, work and go to school at the hotel. She would manage and teach at the hotel.

It is a big dream for a young girl. In the meantime, she is planning to continue handing out her bags and already has some ready for winter.

Kids can be nominated for the 2023 Kid of the Month at the Larks website.

The Kid of the Year will be chosen at the 2023 MDU Resources Group Kid of the Year Larks Game and will receive $1,000 to invest in a 529 College Save plan to use for their future educational pursuits.