Bismarck students make cards for Burleigh County Senior Center veterans

Veterans over at the Burleigh County Senior Center received a thank you for their service.

Around 300 cards were gifted to veterans as they grabbed lunch on Wednesday.

Kids from Legacy High School’s art club, the Innovation Academy and Jeanette Myhre made the cards to show their appreciation for the veterans.

The center even mailed cards out to those veterans that received a lunch delivered to their homes.

“These veterans put a lot, put their lives on hold. Put a lot on the line to serve our country. And it’s important that we remember them. And I think it’s important for our kids to recognize the sacrifices that they’ve made,” said Renee Kipp, the Executive Director for the Burleigh County Senior Center.

Typically the Senior Center holds a celebration every year, but due to the on-going pandemic, the center was not allowed.