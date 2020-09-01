Bismarck students return to school

Monday was the first day for Bismarck Public Schools, but not everyone was in the classroom.

Kids walked through the school doors for the first time since March, knowing things are not the same.

“It might be a little fun, but sometimes it’s going to be hard. Because we can’t always– It’s hard for us to know what to do when we’re like starting a new year and we also have to wear masks,” said Stella Klingenstein, a second-grader at Grimsrud Elementary School.

“Spending time with my friends, learning and at least get to go to school,” said Keaton Kureger, fourth-grader at Grimsrud Elementary School.

With the hybrid learning model, only half the students went to class in person.

For example, Grimsrud Elementary is only seeing an average of 11 kids in each room.

“Tomorrow is our first day all over again. So we’re learning and taking notes today so we’ll be on our best A game for our first day for our B students tomorrow,” said Haley Haugen, the Principal at Grimsrud Elementary School.

As a safety measure and to practice social distancing, some students will be eating lunch in their classroom.

“So we’re really focused on putting procedures in place that really allow for smaller groups of students in places. Just to try to not have any contamination going on where at all possible,” shared Haugen.

Schools across the Capitol City are implementing social distancing throughout the buildings and when it isn’t possible, a mask will be required.

“We also have created a mask free zone or a break zone in each classroom. That if a kid is feeling overwhelmed by wearing one they can step to that area of the room. They can take a break from their mask, put it back on when they’re ready and then rejoin the classroom,” said Haugen.

Bismarck Public Schools have around 13,000 students enrolled with almost 1,300 of them enrolled in distance learning.