BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck plans to reconstruct and resurface the Bismarck Expressway from Washington Street to the I-94 exit 161 interchange.

Since the renovation of State Street has become a large undertaking, officials with the city say it will take several months to complete. However, workers understand the heavy traffic of State Street and will keep two lanes open northbound and southbound as a result. Workers are also taking on the major task of repaving State Street along with upgrading traffic signals.

“State Street is a very large project,” explained Transportation Construction Administrator, Josh Jochim. “It takes a lot of coordination with the public and a lot of coordination with contractors and several other entities that are involved with it.”

The city suggests that drivers plan ahead in anticipation of the repairs, and to use detours whenever possible.