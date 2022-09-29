BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After months of waiting, an eatery in north Bismarck is finally getting some much-needed maintenance.

On Thursday, workers from Bismarck Sign Company showed up at Taco Bell along State Street to fix the sign.

The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.

A supervisor says the sign is made of ‘Flex Face’, a flexible vinyl material. But he says it had to be measured and special ordered before workers could fix it.

“Yeah, there isn’t even anybody standing around leaning on a shovel,” frequent Taco Bell customer Jaden Wagner said. “So, they’re really working at it.”

The state street Taco Bell remains open to drive-through only.