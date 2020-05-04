Bismarck tattoo shop goes above and beyond new guidelines

May the 4th Be With You. It’s a pun you tend to hear on this day often around tattoo shops, but not today.

Most years, tattoo shops are buzzing with Star Wars lovers itching to get more ink. But due to the pandemic, places like tattoo and piercing parlors have been closed. Some of those businesses are opening back up though, including Alchemist Tattoo Shop in Bismarck. The store owner says they’ve put together a new set of guidelines to keep everyone safe, on May 4th and beyond.

“We are doing everything on an appointment-only basis instead of walk-in so you guys will definitely have to go to our website to make an appointment,” said Aileen Fritz, Co-Owner and body piercer at Alchemist.

Fritz says these adjustments go above and beyond the suggested guidelines from the state and will be updated as needed.

