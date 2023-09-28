BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A big announcement was made at the capitol about an outstanding teacher who’s close to home.

Each year, teachers from around the state are recommended for the Teacher of the Year award.

The recommendations are narrowed down to four finalists, who were all at the capitol for the award ceremony.

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler announced Wachter Middle School teacher Sheila Peterson as the Teacher of the Year.

“Leadership really is a privilege to impact the lives of others,” said Peterson. “As teacher leaders, we hold a unique power to shape not just one life but the lives of countless individuals. It’s a responsibility that I carry with pride, and I am determined to contribute for the betterment of my community, my state, and most importantly our future: our students. Great educators truly do change lives.”

Peterson is a PE teacher, athletics coach, and reading strategies educator at Wachter Middle School.

