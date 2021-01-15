Bismarck teen charged in fatal New Year’s Day wrong-way crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck teen accused of driving the wrong way on a Bismarck expressway and killing a South Dakota woman New Year’s Day is facing four felony charges.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kenyon Eagle had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit to drive when his pickup collided head-on with the victim’s car, killing 24-year-old Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, and injuring two of her passengers.

Eagle is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and three other felonies.