Bismarck teen charged in fatal New Year’s Day wrong-way crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck teen accused of driving the wrong way on a Bismarck expressway and killing a South Dakota woman New Year’s Day is facing four felony charges.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kenyon Eagle had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit to drive when his pickup collided head-on with the victim’s car, killing 24-year-old Tiffany Shaving, of Cherry Creek, and injuring two of her passengers.

Eagle is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and three other felonies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Wind tapers and leaves colder temperatures

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 15

NDC JAN 15

WDA Wrestling

Class B Basketball

WDA Boy's Basketball

BPS School Boundary Lines

SYSK Becky Roesler

Full video: President-elect Biden announces coronavirus stimulus plan

Thursday, January 14th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Hornbacher

Wind Damage

Rapid City Pup

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

ROSA at Trinity

Vehicle Thefts

Wellington Vaccines

Road Trains

Abortion Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News