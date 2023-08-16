BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck teen facing murder charges for the death of a 28-year-old appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday for a final dispositional conference.

16-year-old Jesse Taylor Junior is charged with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield.

The incident happened last September. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to Motel 6 to a report of an individual shot in the chest.

When they arrived, they found Thunder Shield unresponsive and saw witnesses performing CPR.

Emergency crews brought Thunder Shield to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The trial is set to begin Monday, August 28.