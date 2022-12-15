Four friends met at Central Park in Bismarck on Thursday to skate around.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Most kids around North Dakota got the day off from school on Thursday. But not all of them were hunkered down in the house.

Four teens brought their sticks, skates, and pucks to Central Park in Bismarck on Thursday afternoon.

With temps in the teens and over 30-mile-an-hour wind gusts, the teens said it was as good a day as any to skate around.

Two of them say they’re playing on high school hockey teams this winter, but they say they couldn’t pass up a chance to go play outside with their friends.

“For gym we have to do make up forms, so this is a pretty good way to get those make up forms done,” Century High School Student Isaac Nistler said. “Just go out and skate.”

“We got ice in like two hours because someone’s mom bought it. But I just wanted to come out with these three and have some fun,” another teen said.

Bismarck Parks and Rec workers started flooding the outdoor rinks in town over the last week, but they haven’t finished the job yet. Nor have the warming houses opened for the season just yet.