Bismarck testing fire hydrants this week

Bismarck’s Public Works Department will be testing several fire hydrants in the city this week, September 23 – 27.

The affected areas are Boulevard Avenue to Bismarck Expressway and Bell Street to 26th Street.

Testing will run from 8:00 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon.

If you live in the testing area, you may see some rusty water running through your faucets.

The city suggests not washing clothing during the testing period until the water clears.

One way to help clear your water is to run your lawn sprinklers.

If you have any questions, you can call the city at 701-355-1700, or visit the city’s fire hydrant maintenance page here.