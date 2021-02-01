Bismarck tests emergency sirens this week

Residents in Bismarck might hear siren “blips” through the week of February 1 to 5.

A technician with Federal Signal will be visiting each of the 24-siren sites through out the city to ensure the warning systems are receiving the signal properly for activation.

Individual sirens will be sounded for about one second as the technician checks each of them.

If you hear a brief siren “blip,” do not be alarmed.

In the event of an emergency, all sirens would sound simultaneously for 3-minutes, similar to the monthly test.

