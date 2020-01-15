Bismarck to Enforce New Age to Purchase Tobacco

Bismarck’s City Commission approved an ordinance regarding the age change in tobacco and e-cigarette sales.

This comes after President Donald Trump signed a federal law raising the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, nationwide.

Ordinance 6406 was approved by the city commission tonight.

It makes it so that if a person is found to have sold any of these products to a person under the age of 21, they could be fined up to a thousand dollars.

“In conjunction with the police department, we send the minor in to try and buy tobacco and if the tobacco vendor fails and sells to them because they weren’t following the procedures and the ordinance. Than the person who sold the tobacco to the minor is fined and then the business is also fined,” shares Bismarck Commissioner Nancy Guy.

The new ordinance goes in to effect immediately.