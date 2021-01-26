Bismarck to host Firefighter Combat Challenge for the 30th Anniversary National Tour

For the first time since 2000, the Firefighter Combat Challenge will be coming to Bismarck.

The Capital City is one of many towns across the nation on this year’s 30th Anniversary National Tour.

The two-day event brings in first responders from around the country to compete in what some call the “toughest two minutes in sports.”

The public will have a chance to watch competitors run through a five-course obstacle, and the Bismarck Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau says this is big for the community.

“We’re very excited! We also think that this will position us to have an opportunity to bid for the U.S. National End of Season or the International, if we could hosts this successfully. It’s also an opportunity if we want to have this back next year again,” explained Sheri Grossman.

The event will take place at the Bismarck Event Center in July.

