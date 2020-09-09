Bismarck to offer shelter for those in need with COVID-19

After Bismarck City Commissioners gave their stamp of approval Tuesday night, Bismarck will become the latest North Dakota city to offer shelter and care for people in need with coronavirus.

It’s an initiative by the Burleigh-Morton County COVID-19 task force to provide a place to stay for those without shelter — whether because of homelessness, domestic abuse or otherwise.



“We would get phone calls from either the hospitals or emergency rooms trying to find someone that could take care of an individual that was considered to be infectious, so homeless COVID positive and in need of shelter,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck Burleigh Public Director.

Starting Monday of next week until Dec. 31, the location will offer a motel room, food, clean clothes, transportation and other assistance needed for recovering from the virus.

“When they get to their room, they’re given the instructions on isolation and what they’re required to do,” Moch said. “The nurse will go through any medications they need to determine if they need help paying for their prescription or if they need their medications picked up — that kind of thing.”

The location will house roughly five to 10 people per week over the next three months, with a price tag of about $450,000 coming from a mix of local, state and federal CARES Act money.

“It’s kind of above and beyond what we’re able to handle here with just our local health units,” Moch said.

People will be allowed to stay for up to 14 days, which is the time frame recommended for quarantine.

Minot has had a similar shelter since April, and it took in its first person in late June. Ward County Human Services Zone Director Melissa Bliss says the current sheltering options in the area are limited, making this program especially important.

“We don’t have any other homeless shelter here in Minot so it’s a little bit different as far as that population of homeless individuals, and so Fargo and Grand Forks certainly had the lion’s share of experience of how this was working so we kind of looked to them,” Ward said.

Bliss says they’re going to continue the program indefinitely.

“For people who have nowhere else to go, to be out wandering the streets or staying someplace without telling anyone and having this spread further — I think this is a definite necessity,” Ward said.