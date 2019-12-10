Bismarck Toys for Tots gives ‘hope in a box’

A local community charity organization is gathering toys in our area and giving them to those in need, just in time for the holidays.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation assists in providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. They do this through local chapters in cities like Bismarck.

The local coordinator, Michelle Tait, says she’s been doing this for 15 years. It’s grown so much they are now using a 17,000-square-foot building donated by a local business owner. Essentially, it’s a warehouse that holds all the toys that have been collected and donated for charities in town.





























Tait reaches out to local non-profits such as Abused Adult Resource Center, Carrie’s Kids, the Backpack Program and Welcome House, asking them if they work with children who need toys. The organizations apply and send in the number of children they serve and Tait either drops the toys off or the charity picks them up at the location.

Tait says the real heroes are those in the community who donate and support the cause.

This year the event takes place at 1401 E Main Ave in Bismarck, Sunday, December 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tait says there will be vendors and other businesses on hand to assist with last-minute Christmas shopping.

