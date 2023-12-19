BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to a blaze earlier on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 19, after a trailer home on the 4000 block of North 19th Street caught fire.

According to a press release from the Bismarck Fire Department, at approximately 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19, officers were dispatched to the location of the fire. Upon arrival at 1:24 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene to find a trailer house with heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the home.

Firefighters who entered the house conducted a primary search of the residence before putting out the fire and conducting an overhaul to find and extinguish any remaining smoldering materials.

All fire damage was contained to the rear bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the home.

Two of the home’s occupants were injured, and four pets perished during the fire. One individual was transported to a local hospital for care, and the other was treated on scene and then released.

The cause of the fire currently remains under investigation.