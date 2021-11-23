Bismarck tumbleweed clean up concludes

Bismarck Public Works says tumbleweed clean-up wrapped up Tuesday morning.

The clean-up started at 7 a.m. sharp and took about an hour to finish. Crews have been working on this giant task since last week.

All the strong, blustery winds blew the tumbleweeds from the northwest side of Bismarck all the way to near Kites Lane.

A crew leader with the Public Works Department says it took more than 103 loads to get it all done.

“It was a lot of tumbleweeds, where they came from, how they blew in obviously from the northwest because everything blew to the southwest. It’s crazy, they filled up basements that didn’t have framing on them and backyards,” Crew Leader Chad Schiermeister said.

Schiermeister said it took crews 40 hours to clean up the thistly brown bushes that were scattered throughout yards, wedged in front of doors and in-between homes.