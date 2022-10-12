BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck UPS driver Ken Oakes doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I was honestly just helping somebody. I mean if it was me I’d want someone to do the same,” said Oakes.

Oakes moved to Bismarck two years ago and works for UPS.

A couple of weeks ago, while making his rounds near Almont he saw a couple crash their car.

It was clear to Oakes that the couple needed help.

“It was pretty gnarly when I ran up on it. They ran into a guard rail, the passenger side first and they pinballed off and hit the cement guard rail,” said Oakes.

Oakes rushed to help the couple while ambulance services worked to get to the scene.

“Her back was over the center console and I had to take her out,” said Oakes. “Made sure she was okay, she was kinda freaking out a bit.”

Oakes worked to keep the couple calm while everyone waited for the EMT.

When EMTs finally arrived on the scene Oakes continued to do anything he could to help.

“He helped us do anything and acted like he had done it before. I never asked him, didn’t even get to really talk to him,” said Frank Melchior, advanced EMT.

From back boarding to putting the cot in the rig, Oakes stayed the whole time.

Oakes has had some medical training, he was in the Army for four years.

The couple was transferred to a local hospital and Oakes continued delivering packages for the rest of the day.

Melchior thought Oakes went above and beyond. That’s when he decided to try to identify exactly who was the UPS driver that helped the couple.

“I figured a company as big as UPS, they have thousands and thousands of employees. I thought they are big they probably don’t notice a lot of people a small office would,” said Melchior.

Frank believed the UPS driver deserved some recognition.

“I mean he could have just sat in his truck and watched us too. He didn’t have to be out there. He helped a lot and figured he deserved something,” said Melchior.

But if you ask Oakes.

“I was just doing what I thought was right honestly,” said Oakes.