BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — If you want some input on your future water bill, listen up!

Because today is the last day to get your water utility rate surveys submitted in Bismarck.

The City of Bismarck began accepting submissions for its water utility rate survey on January 30.

The city says the survey is part of a utility rate update that could impact water, sewer and stormwater utility rates. This is for anyone who lives within Bismarck city limits, whether you own land or rent.

The survey will remain open until 11:59 p.m. tonight, February 12.

To fill out the survey, click here.