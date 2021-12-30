Bismarck vehicle crash takes out traffic lights at Century Ave and 11th St

Due to a vehicle crash that took out the traffic lights at Century Avenue and 11th Street in Bismarck, the intersection is now a temporary four-way stop.

According to Bismarck Traffic Engineer Mark Berg, stop signs have been put into place and the northbound and southbound traffic lanes have been reduced to one travel lane.

The four-way stop will remain in place until the traffic lights are repaired.

Berg notes during peak traffic times, drivers should anticipate longer than usual delays and congestion on Century and 11th Street. Drivers are encouraged to modify their travel routes in they normally go through the intersection.

