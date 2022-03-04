Looking for a new adventure? Friday and Saturday you can purchase your next one at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

With some help from Friends of the Library, community members can come in and buy a pound of library books for only $1.

The books for sale are hidden gems — those that don’t get checked out often.

Thursday alone, $10,000 worth of books were sold.

Friends of the Library member Keith Demske said, “Our sell typically raises somewhere between 15 to $20,0000, so when you figure a dollar a pound, that’s a lot of pounds of books.”

All money will be donated to Friends of the Library and will help to fund extracurricular activities at the library. The book sale will continue until Sunday at 2 p.m.