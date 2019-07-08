Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library is bringing the books to you this summer

The library launched a new program called “Books in the Park” to encourage more kids to read when they are not in school.

Library staff will travel with the bookmobile and do a community book exchange in town. It will also feature a guest storyteller, Miss Sparkles.

Kids are allowed to take out two books at a time and return them to the bus once they are done.

Organizers say this is a great way to reach kids without library cards, or who can’t make it to the library itself.

“Students who are not actively reading can sometimes fall back from what they have learned the previous year. So, we try to do it to keep a bridge from the spring when they get out to the fall when they go back,” said Laura Rysavy, Library teen programming coordinator.

The library also has a summer reading program that offers kids prizes when they read for a certain amount of time.