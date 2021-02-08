Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library awarded Star Library, Future-Focused awards

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library received both a Star Library award and a Future-Focused award, the only library of 83 public libraries in the state to earn both awards.

The North Dakota State Library presented the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library with the Star Library award, given for “going above and beyond with the services they provide to their community.”

According to a press release, in 2019, Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library circulated close to 540,000 items; was open to the public for 3,692 hours; close to 46,000 patrons attended programs and events; and WiFi and public computers logged 156,000 uses.

The library also received the Future-Focused Library award for “achieving the Future-Focused level for the Standards for Public Libraries.”

To earn this award, a library must meet all of the standards at developing, excelling and future-focused levels, which include providing community outreach programs, being supported by a Library Foundation or a Friends group, staff members participating in continuing education opportunities and providing programming for all ages, including STEAM and coding.