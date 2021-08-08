Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library gives away Lego kits

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is giving out Lego kits to kids this weekend to help expand their creativity.

The library was prepared to give out 600 Lego kits with 6 different themes including an elephant, an ice cream bar, a tractor, and a parrot.



The teen programming coordinator at the library says the goal is to help children build their imaginations while using Legos.

“They are not only engaging the scientific part of the brain where they are building and following the instruction, but they’re also able to take those Lego bricks and create a story with them and to tell a story and to play,” said Laura Rysavy, Teen Programming Coordinator.

The library coordinator says the tractor was the most common pick for kids.



