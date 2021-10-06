Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library holds fall book sale

Local News

by: Pat Brink

Posted: / Updated:

It’s time for the Fall Used Book sale at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Wednesday, volunteers for the library were allowed to do their shopping — and shop they did, filling boxes and bags with plenty of books.

It’s understandable as books are selling for just $1 per pound.

There are, of course, books of all types, but there’s also audiobooks, DVDs, artwork, games and more. The sale starts again bright and early Thursday at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m.

On Friday, the used book sale runs from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, you’ll get an even better deal on the books — just $3 a bag.

The library uses the money from the sale to fund special programs and services such as children’s summer reading programs and the Mobile Library outreach program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories