BISMARK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a world of technology, books have become a thing of the past for some. However, there are still many that enjoy the feel of the paper between their fingers.

Part-time employees at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library were honored Monday for their hard work and commitment to their job.

The part-time employees make up two-thirds of the library’s workforce, and the many services the library offers could not be provided without them.

Not only do employees enjoy reading a good book, but they also love what they do for a living. There were four employees recognized and combined, they have put in 85 years of service.

“A lot of the staff has been here for a long time. It kind of reflects the workplace at the library. It’s a wonderful place to work. I enjoy the people and I enjoy my work. I made a joke about, ‘looking to the next thirty years,” said June Preszler, catalog librarian at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

They say each time you enter the library, you are always welcomed with a warm smile.