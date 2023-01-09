BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kids looking to learn how to play a popular strategy game are in luck because they get the chance Thursday to try it at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

Chess Club for Kids will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is completely free.

The club will be held every other Thursday, right inside the library.

Library officials say there’s been a lot of interest in the game over the years and they are happy to bring the club back to the library.

“There’s always been a lot of interest in chess,” said Traci Juhala, head of youth services. “We have a lot of people who come in and we have a chess set that they can use in the library. We have families that come in and kids that come in that just play chess. We always have people asking about books on chess.”

The club is for beginners but also experts, too. But, if a child is under the age of 10, they must be accompanied by an adult or someone over the age of 12.