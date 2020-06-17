Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library re-opening to public July 6

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will re-open to the public with limited hours of operation starting Monday, July 6th.

The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Gifted Bean Coffee House inside the library will also re-open July 6th.

A number of library services will be available on a limited basis, however, such as computer access and study seating.

Meeting room access and in-building programs will remain suspended until further notice.

Patrons are asked to heed social distancing recommendations and to consider wearing a mask when visiting the Library.

While the library remains closed, patrons will continue to be able to check out items via no-contact curbside pickup service. The Library will also continue to offer free Wi-Fi in the parking lot; reference services via phone and email; virtual program opportunities for all ages; library card sign-up; check-out of digital content such as e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and movies; and access to over 50 research databases.

For more information and updates, visit the library’s website at www.bismarcklibrary.org and follow the library on social media.

The library has been closed since March due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.