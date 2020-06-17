Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library re-opening to public July 6

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo from Bismarck public library video

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will re-open to the public with limited hours of operation starting Monday, July 6th.

The hours of operation will be 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

The Gifted Bean Coffee House inside the library will also re-open July 6th.

A number of library services will be available on a limited basis, however, such as computer access and study seating.

Meeting room access and in-building programs will remain suspended until further notice.

Patrons are asked to heed social distancing recommendations and to consider wearing a mask when visiting the Library.

While the library remains closed, patrons will continue to be able to check out items via no-contact curbside pickup service. The Library will also continue to offer free Wi-Fi in the parking lot; reference services via phone and email; virtual program opportunities for all ages; library card sign-up; check-out of digital content such as e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and movies; and access to over 50 research databases.

For more information and updates, visit the library’s website at www.bismarcklibrary.org and follow the library on social media.

The library has been closed since March due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Spring Equinox explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Equinox explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge