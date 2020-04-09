Coronavirus
Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library Still Providing Services Through Pandemic

Most places have shut the doors because of coronavirus, but they haven’t stopped their operations completely.

Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library may have shut its doors to the public but are still providing daily services online with Library to Go.

It offers a variety of options from e-books to streaming more than 11,000 movies, shows and documentaries.

“So we want to be able to offer, continue to offer, reading opportunities and learning opportunities for the Bismarck and Burleigh County community, even though we are not physically open, those are things we can continue to do at a distance,” shared Elizabeth Jacobs, the Library’s assistant director.

To have access to these services you must a be a library card holder.

Don’t have a library card? Well, it’s never too late.

Typically to get a library card you have to apply in person. Now you can apply directly through the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s website.

They have staff on duty that will continue to process the applications that way you don’t have to wait to have access to the services.

“Being closed, you know there’s definitely an impact on our ability to do that. We have been working as hard as we can remotely to keep up the library as a public service during this time. To be able to continue to provide books and audiobooks. And also programs from a distance,” shared Jacobs.

The Minot Public Library is also giving out digital library cards through it’ website.

