BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteers are working hard this week, stuffing backpacks full of food for children to take home over the holidays.

Community Action fills backpacks for its Backpack for Kids program every other week.

The organization fills roughly 1,000 backpacks. Inside the bags, kids will find oatmeal, pop tarts, and fruit snacks.

This is all in an effort to make sure all children have enough food during the holiday break.

“We pack the bags and the schools hand them out on Friday, so it’s to help hold over the kiddos through the weekends and for the holiday breaks. We try to pack a little more, put a little extra hot meals and breakfast items in there,” said Angela Franklin with Community Action.

Community Action fills bags every other week. If you are interested in volunteering click here.