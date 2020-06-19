Bismarck warning system sirens to be tested at noon today, every Friday

An Outdoor Warning Siren stands near the Bismarck YMCA

Bismarck officials say the Bismarck-Burleigh Outdoor Warning System will be tested at noon today, and every Friday afterward to make sure the system is working properly.

The outdoor warning system is used for tornado warnings and any other emergency events. The sirens are designed to be heard outdoors and are not intended to be an indoor warning system.

A siren location map of the 24 Bismarck area outdoor warning sirens can be viewed at:  https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1030/Sirens.

For more information about general emergency preparedness visit https://www.bismarcknd.gov/495/Emergency-Management

