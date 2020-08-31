Bismarck water line work progressing

Bismarck’s cast iron water line replacement project is progressing well.

City engineers tell us the work was badly needed as many of the water lines along 9th, 7th, 5th streets and so on are over 80 years old.

Replacement work is taking place between Main Street and Boulevard Avenue as well as from Washington Street to 10th Street.

The city is using a $5 million loan from North Dakota’s drinking water revolving loan fund to finance the project.

While the work has caused traffic headaches, officials tell us the project will have long term positive impacts.

“The main thing with these cast iron mains is that they are more prone to breaking and could break in the middle of winter, so those unexpected water main breaks that happen in the dead of winter wouldn’t be as likely now with the newer pipe material and the newer service lines. So it’s a known interruption in the summer of 2020, which then gives us reassurance in not having disruptions in the middle of the night,” said Engineer Gabe Schell.

They hope to have most of the work done by the time the snow flies but may have to come back in the spring and finish the work.