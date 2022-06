BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A pharmacy has switched locations.

White Drug Pharmacy, a long-time fixture in the downtown Bismarck area, closed its doors for good Friday afternoon at its current location but will reopen Monday in a new location.

That site will be in the parking lot area of Kirkwood Mall and 3rd Street near Five Guys and Chick-Fil-A.

With the move, the pharmacy will now be open seven days a week and will have extended hours on weekends.