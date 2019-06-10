Bismarck will See Increased Traffic Monday Morning

The morning commute might be a little more difficult for many in Bismarck.



Starting at 8 a.m., 4th Street will be closed to all traffic between Rosser Avenue and Avenue A, for a contractor to make street repairs.



The closure will be in place until the end of the day Wednesday, weather permitting.

No detour will be in place. Traffic is asked to seek alternate routes.

Rosser Avenue between 22nd Street and 26th Street will also be closed to traffic for a water main reconstruction project, starting Monday morning.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on 22nd Street to Thayer Avenue. Then east on Thayer Avenue to 26th Street, and then north on 26th Street back to Rosser Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be detoured south on 26th Street to Thayer Avenue. Then west on Thayer Avenue to 22nd Street, and then north on 22nd Street back to Rosser Avenue.

Expect some additional traffic during peak hours. The city asks that you please seek alternate routes.