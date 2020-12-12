Bismarck woman, 85, pleads not guilty in pedestrian death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An 85-year-old Bismarck woman accused of driving away from a June collision in which a pedestrian died has pleaded not guilty.  Bertha Harper on Friday pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and failure to report the incident that authorities say led to the death of 33-year-old Amber Rebel. Police say video from a nearby business showed Harper’s vehicle leaving the area about the time the 911 call came in. Harper’s attorney, Tom Dickson, said Harper she voluntarily made phone calls to police to verify her whereabouts on the day of the collision. A March trial is scheduled.

