Bismarck woman adopts dog who ran at Macau racing track in China

A racing greyhound who’s traveled half the world is lucky to be alive– and living in Bismarck.

Meet Frenchie.

Bred in Australia, this greyhound was shipped to the infamous Macau race tracks in China. She raced there for five years before the government shut it down in 2018. She was one of about 600 dogs that were rescued and shipped to adoption agencies across the globe.

Last year, she was adopted by a Bismarck woman who traveled to Pennsylvania to get her. Compared to her previous life in Asia’s only legal dog-racing track, today she’s living like a queen.

“Things that a normal dog or a normal puppy would experience she never had. So she had never been inside a house before we got her, she had never done stairs. She had no idea about a laminate floor or carpet or a couch,” said Nicki Ralph, dog owner.

Ralph says she’s a huge dog advocate and isn’t necessarily against animal racing as long as it’s in the right conditions, and the animals are happy.