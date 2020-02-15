Bismarck woman arrested after failing to appear in court on child neglect charges

A Bismarck woman who failed to appear in court on child neglect charges was arrested in South Dakota.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dawn Morsette was originally arrested last June after her 7-month-old daughter, LeahMae went missing and an Amber Alert was issued.

The child was dropped off anonymously at Sanford Hospital after an extensive search by family and law enforcement. But a state warrant was issued after she failed to show up for a court hearing.

Last month, a federal warrant was issued for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. But after electronic surveillance by federal agents showed Moresette was at a residence on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. She was arrested.

