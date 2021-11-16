Bismarck woman arrested for leaving infants home alone for 24 hours

Bismarck police are reporting that a 28-year-old Bismarck woman was arrested around 2:10 a.m. Monday morning for allegedly leaving her two children, ages 1 and 6 months, home alone for over 24 hours.

Officers responded to her residence in the 2700 block of Hawken St at the request of the woman’s mother. Where both children were found in their cribs.

The children were taken to a local hospital and were dealing with medical issues relating to not being fed for 24 hours.

Both children are in stable condition and custody was removed from the woman.

According to Bismarck Police, the 28-year-old was also arrested Sunday night, November 14, for disorderly conduct in the 2600 block of Stevens St around 3:45 a.m.

She allegedly woke numerous people in the area by yelling and screaming in the middle of the street.

The Bismarck woman currently remains in custody at Burleigh Morton Detention Center.